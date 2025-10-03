Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nikolas Giannos joined Malik Supply as a bunker trader at Greece office last month. Image Credit: Malik Supply / LinkedIn

Danish marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Greece.

Nikolas Giannos joined Malik Supply as a bunker trader at the firm’s Hellas office in Athens in September, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Giannos was previously a bunker trader for Cockett Group in Greece from September 2024 to last month.

He had earlier worked for the Scorpio Group from 2023 to 2024 and for Optimum Ship Services from 2021 to 2023.

“Nikolaos is highly organized, skilled in negotiations, and strong at building relationships, Leonidas Georgiou, sales manager at Malik Supply, said.

“He will bring valuable operational and commercial expertise to our Malik team,”