Stockholm Shore Power Projects to Apply for EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two of the projects are related to shore power, seeking to set up connections at various ports across the Baltic. Image Credit: Ports of Stockholm

The Ports of Stockholm are set to apply for EU funding to help them set up shore power connections.

The port authority has been given government permission to apply for EU funding under the Connecting Europe Facility for three sustainability projects, it said in a statement on its website.

Two of the projects are related to shore power, seeking to set up connections at various ports across the Baltic. Shore power connections allow vessels to connect to the land-based grid for their power needs while at berth, reducing direct emissions from the ship.

If the funding comes through, the projects will run between 2024 and 2026.

"Together with other ports and stakeholders, we want to enable the rapid and safe expansion of onshore power connections for vessels at the quayside throughout the entire Baltic Sea region," Jens Holm, board chair at the Ports of Stockholm, said in the statement.

"This positive decision from the Swedish Government shows the increased electrification of the transport sector, with a focus on shipping, is a prioritised area.

"This expansion will result in a greater ability to meet our own and the EU environmental goals."