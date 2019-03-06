Optimisation Gets Results from Ferry's Onboard Systems

Genoa, Italy. File image/Pixabay.

Greater energy efficiency has been achieved on an Italian ferry through the more efficient use of onboard heating and air conditioning systems.

By retrofitting the technology, engineering firm ABB and shipping company Grandi Navi Veloci extracted 18% energy savings on the ferry La Suprema.

"Based on a target set for chiller [used for heating and air conditioning] optimization to save 10% of the energy used by chillers, pilot results cut consumption of power on board the ferry La Suprema by 18%," according to ABB.

"The results suggest that the owner will save 70 MWh of power every month, adding up to annual savings of up to EUR 77,000.



"Actual energy consumption was depicted in real-time via an online dashboard.

"The results from the optimization solution consistently showed direct energy savings," ABB said.

All data analysis and energy saving calculations have been verified by an independent analyst Into Trend.

.