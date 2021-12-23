BUNKER JOBS: Global Supplier/Trader Seeks ARA Head of Bunker Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Imperium Commodity Search advertised the role on its website this week, without naming the company. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global marine fuels supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a head of bunker operations for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search advertised the role on its website this week, without naming the company. The employer has more than 20 worldwide physical supply locations as well as a global trading team, and the job is based in Antwerp.

The company is looking for candidates with at least four years of experience in an operational capacity, preferably within marine fuels.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for managing relations with the customers, traders, agents and port authorities within the major ports across ARA region

Day-to-day operational tasks covering liaising with the front office trading team and finance departments managing direct reports

Extensive knowledge of bunker barge operations within the ports of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp

Managing all relevant LC's and documentations for the bunker/marine fuel transactions to be completed overseeing the operations teams

Communicating in a timely and efficient manner to ensure all bunkers operational tasks and documentations are delivered adequately within the business

Work with senior management in developing new operational structures to improve efficiency of business structures and delivery

