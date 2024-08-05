EMEA News
OCI Global and TankMatch Make Methanol Bunker Delivery at Rotterdam
The firms bunkered the container ship Eco Maestro at Rotterdam on July 28. Image Credit: TankMatch
OCI Global and TankMatch have carried out a delivery of green methanol bunkers at Rotterdam.
The firms bunkered the container ship Eco Maestro at Rotterdam on July 28, TankMatch said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.
TankMatch used its barge the MTS Experience for the operation.
"This is in collaboration with OCI Global and X-press feeders at the ECT delta terminal," the company said in the post.
"The vessel Eco Maestro is X-Press Feeders' first dual-fuel green methanol-powered vessel.
"The green Methanol was supplied by OCI Fuels."
Rotterdam saw a total of 950 mt of green methanol bunker deliveries in the second quarter, according to the latest data from the port.