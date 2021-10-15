Sonan Bunkers Hires Athens Trader From Peninsula

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based at Sonan's Athens office. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Sonan Bunkers has hired a senior trader in Athens from Peninsula.

Loukas Vanger has joined the company in Athens as a senior trader as of this month, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile.

Vanger was previously a bunker trader for Peninsula for six years, and had earlier worked for Oil Marketing & Trading International and OW Bunker.

Established in 2014 as a broker and trader, Sonan Bunkers has offices in London, Athens, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and a physical position in Rotterdam. In February the company announced it had taken on a barge for spot and contract 0.1% sulfur marine gasoil deliveries in the ARA region.