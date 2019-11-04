Rotterdam: Bunker Volumes Continue to Fall

Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Rotterdam fell for the second straight quarter, the latest data from the Port of Rotterdam Authority shows.

Total sales for Q3 2019 excluding lubes were 2,106,662 m3, down 5.6% sequentially to the lowest for any quarter since at least 2012.

The drop was driven by a decline in fuel oil sales, which made up 80% of the overall total.

Rotterdam saw sales of 1,693,136 m3 of fuel oil and 413,526 m3 of distillates in the period.

LNG bunker sales at the port also kept the recent trend, showing a big jump over the previous period to record Q3 sales of 11,075 metric tonnes.

The LNG bunker volume sold, a record for a quarter at the port, was almost as much as the 11,672 mt sold during Q1 and Q2 combined.