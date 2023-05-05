Peninsula Appoints Team Leader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Peninsula has had a presence in London for more than a decade. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has appointed a new team leader in London.

London-based Jenny Giani has been promoted to team leader at Peninsula as of last month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Giani joined the firm as a bunker trader in October 2020, and had previously served as a senior bunker trader for BMS from December 2014 to that month.

Peninsula has had a presence in London for more than a decade, with its trading team there primarily focusing on both existing blue-chip shipping firms and adding new business, according to the company's website.