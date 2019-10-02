Hapag Lloyd Chooses Distillates for Niche Cruise Ships

Arctic: niche destination. File image/Pixabay.

A small part of Hapag Lloyd's cruise and ferry fleet is to switch to 0.1% sulfur bunker fuel permanently.

The move, as reported by trade news provider Cruise and Ferry, covers three cruise ships as well as three new expedition ships.

"The decision not to use heavy fuel oil is a significant step towards operating environmentally conscious cruises and an important investment in our future," Karl Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, was quoted as saying.

The ships will make the switch to distillates from July next year which would see sulfur emissions cut by around 80%, according to the report.

A number of cruise operators have built 'super green' cruise ships to operate in niche cruise destinations such as the Arctic.