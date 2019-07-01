EMEA News
Hurtigruten's Hybrid Makes Maiden Voyage
Monday July 1, 2019
Hurtigruten's Roald Amundsen. Image credit/Hurtigruten
Norwegian ship operator Hurtigruten has said its hybrid cruise ship, Roald Amundsen, is undertaking its first voyage.
The company says that the ship, which is aimed at the off-grid cruise market, is able to run under electric power.
Company chief executive Daniel Skjeldam said that it is "the first cruise ship equipped with batteries, something deemed impossible just a few years back".
The ship's hybrid propulsion system will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 20% compared to other ships of the same size.
Roald Amundsen will be operating commercially from this summer.