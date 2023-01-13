BUNKER JOBS: MAN Energy Solutions Seeks Senior Two-Stroke Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in MAN's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: MAN Energy Solutions

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions is seeking to hire a senior manager for its two-stroke research and development team in Copenhagen.

The firm is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering and at least five years of experience in managing a team of specialists, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

"As a Senior Manager for the Engine Mechanical Development you will lead teams of strong specialists covering the Engine Core, i.e. all aspects of the main structural and combustion chamber engine components as well as materials development," the company said in the advertisement.

"On top your specialist having strong domain knowledge are developing in-house programs and data analyzing algorithm in close cooperation with data scientists as well as with our Automation Department.

"You will be responsible for the daily leadership and management, securing efficient execution of multiple projects and tasks as well as coordination with the other teams across the two-stroke business and with external partners."

