CMA CGM Takes Delivery of Another LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new vessel will be deployed on the Asia-South America route. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has announced the delivery of the CMA CGM Saint Anne, a 7,300 TEU capacity container vessel.

This marks the tenth vessel in the company's LNG-fuelled series of 7,300 TEU ships, CMA CGM said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"This vessel will join the ACSA 1 service, a key route linking Asia and South America, further strengthening global trade connections."

CMA CGM has been backing LNG as a transitional fuel and has placed orders for several LNG-powered vessels.

The company has been using dual-fuel LNG vessels since as early as 2017. These vessels are also capable of using bio-LNG as a drop-in fuel.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner form of LNG derived from organic materials, such as agricultural waste, food and sewage waste.