Berge Rederi's Battery-Powered Bulker Takes on Wattlab Solar Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This will be Wattlab’s second project to install a solar power system on a seagoing vessel. Image Credit: Wattlab

Dutch firm Wattlab will install solar power systems on Norwegian shipping firm Berge Rederi’s new battery-powered bulk carrier BRF Froan.

The system will produce 172.8 kWp of energy and be installed next summer during the vessel’s stopover in Flushing, the Netherlands, Wattlab said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Wattlab recently installed a full-scale system on a seagoing vessel.

“First of all, we thank Berge Rederi for trusting our system - and us," Bo Salet, Wattlab’s co-founder and CEO, said.

“It is an honour that with our second seagoing project, we, as a scale-up, can be a part of such an innovative vessel as the BRF Froan.”

The BRF Froan, due for delivery in Q2 2026, will feature a 23.5 MWh battery pack, two rotor sails, and shore power charging in Norway.