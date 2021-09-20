Norway: Green Marine Fuel Project Eyes Fisheries Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind renewables in surplus. File Image / Pixabay.

A large-scale green hydrogen production project is planned for Tromso, northern Norway.

Tromso is logistics hub with a large maritime and fisheries sector and a surplus of renewable energy from hydropower and onshore wind.

Renewable energy investor Magnora is behind the project which will see hydrogen converted into green ammonia and/or liquid organic hydrogen carriers.

The other partners in the deal are asset manager Prime Capital and Troms Kraft, a publicly owned power firm in Tromso, according to renewable energy news provider Renewables Now.

The partners see potential in supplying green marine fuel to marine and fisheries sector, the report said.

The project is at the feasibility stage and expected to operate commercially by 2025.