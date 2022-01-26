BUNKER JOBS: Consultancy Houlder Seeks Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in the UK or elsewhere in the EMEA region. Image Credit: Houlder

Engineering consultancy Houlder is seeking to hire a business development manager to help the firm find opportunities in shipping decarbonisation.

The company is looking for candidates with technical knowledge and a consulting background, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday. The role could be based in the UK or elsewhere in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop senior level relationships with target clients positioning Houlder to serve them

Engage with prospective clients to shape a variety of projects from consultancy work through to ship design activities and into the more run of the mill design and engineering assignments

Create and manage a pipeline of profitable and new business

Work with our internal expertise to support you in meetings, presenting the company capabilities and preparing proposals

Develop a network of partners and alliances in order to support Houlder's position in the market

Raise personal and Houlder's profile in our selected markets through speaking, writing and social media working closely with Houlder's marketing agency

Plan for, attend and take action from conferences, webinars and events

For more information, click here.