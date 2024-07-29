Norwegian Oil Trading Appoints Business Development Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kristian Kihle joins NOT effective July 1. Image Credit Kristian Kihle / LinkedIn

Norwegian Oil Trading AS (NOT) today announced it has appointed Kristian Kihle as Business Development Manager.

Kihle joins the bunker broking and trading firm effective July 1, 2024.

"Kristian comes from the position as Managing Director in Progress Energy AS and have held several Management positions in several other bunker companies in the past," NOT said in a press release.

"Kristian brings extensive experience from the shipping and bunker industry and will further strengthen the company`s commercial activities."

Contact details are as follows:

Kristian Kihle

Mobile: +47 468 42990

E-mail: ksk@noregianoiltrading.no