Industry Coalition Urges Dutch Government to Support Bio-LNG Mass Balancing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A group of 30 organisations has called on the Dutch government to support mass balancing. Image Credit: Titan Clean Fuels

A group of 30 organisations has called on the Dutch government to safeguard the bio-LNG mass balancing system, saying a block would threaten investment and climate goals.

In a letter to the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, posted by Titan Clean Fuels on LinkedIn on Monday, the group stated that the terminal route is the most scalable and cost-efficient way to expand bio-LNG and e-LNG supply.

The system works on a mass-balancing basis, where producers feed bio-LNG into the national grid and an equivalent volume is later withdrawn at LNG terminals, liquefied and distributed.

This allows renewable molecules to be tracked and certified even when mixed with fossil LNG.

Several bio-LNG bunkering operations in Europe already use this approach.

"To our great disappointment, we learned of the intention to exclude the import of green gas via the gas network and liquefaction at LNG terminals from the renewable fuel targets for transport under the Energy Transport Regulation (RED III implementation)," the letter states.

The coalition stressed that mass balancing is already recognised under European law and applied in Germany and Belgium.

Excluding it from Dutch renewable fuel targets would create inconsistency with RED III and even risk breaching EU rules on the free movement of goods.

"It is regrettable that your ministry does not support the greening route via bio-LNG."

Among the 30 signatories were companies including Molgas, Titan and shipping firms such as Hapag-Lloyd.

"We urge you to amend the Energy Transport Regulation to allow the green LNG terminal route, in accordance with European regulations and without national restrictions," the letter notes.

The ministry has been asked to amend the Energy Transport Regulation and respond to the letter within two weeks.