BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Decarbonisation Specialist in Copenhagen
Tuesday September 17, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and at least two years of experience in fuels, energy or engine technology. Image Credit: Norden
Shipping firm Norden is seeking to hire a decarbonisation specialist in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and at least two years of experience in fuels, energy or engine technology, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Overseeing and optimising fuels and emissions data quality and reporting.
- Engage with fuel providers to understand the latest available sustainable fuels on the market.
- Collaborating with our commercial departments, ship owners and technical managers to plan and facilitate bunkering of biofuels on NORDEN operated ships and manage biofuel contracts.
- Collaborating with external partners on projects to accelerate the green transition in the maritime industry.
- Offering support to our commercial departments with your knowledge of sustainability and decarbonisation.
