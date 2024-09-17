BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Decarbonisation Specialist in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 17, 2024

Shipping firm Norden is seeking to hire a decarbonisation specialist in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and at least two years of experience in fuels, energy or engine technology, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Overseeing and optimising fuels and emissions data quality and reporting.
  • Engage with fuel providers to understand the latest available sustainable fuels on the market.
  • Collaborating with our commercial departments, ship owners and technical managers to plan and facilitate bunkering of biofuels on NORDEN operated ships and manage biofuel contracts.
  • Collaborating with external partners on projects to accelerate the green transition in the maritime industry.
  • Offering support to our commercial departments with your knowledge of sustainability and decarbonisation.

