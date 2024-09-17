BUNKER JOBS: Norden Seeks Decarbonisation Specialist in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and at least two years of experience in fuels, energy or engine technology. Image Credit: Norden

Shipping firm Norden is seeking to hire a decarbonisation specialist in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and at least two years of experience in fuels, energy or engine technology, it said in a job advertisement on its website on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Overseeing and optimising fuels and emissions data quality and reporting.

Engage with fuel providers to understand the latest available sustainable fuels on the market.

Collaborating with our commercial departments, ship owners and technical managers to plan and facilitate bunkering of biofuels on NORDEN operated ships and manage biofuel contracts.

Collaborating with external partners on projects to accelerate the green transition in the maritime industry.

Offering support to our commercial departments with your knowledge of sustainability and decarbonisation.

For more information, click here.