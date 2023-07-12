SCZone Marks First Bunkering at Sokhna Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Egypt recently opened up to international market participants. File Image / Pixabay

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has announced the first bunkering operation has taken place at Sokhna port, located in the southern zone of SCZONE.

The operation saw container vessel CMA CGM Suez lift around 950 tonnes of fuel from Minerva's bunkering vessel Karpathos.

”We are happy with the success of this operation, as it comes within the framework of SCZONE commitment to develop the infrastructure and improving the services provided to the vessels, which will contribute to attract more shipping lines and providing maritime services, especially for those passing through the Suez Canal, including those transiting SCZONE’s ports,” said Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE.

Egypt hopes to transform the area into a regional bunkering hub, he aded.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Egypt recently opened up its bunker business to international players, with Minerva at the end of May the first of the new arrivals to commence operations.

In June Peninsula launched its operation in Suez.

The arrival of the international players has prompted a sharp fall in local bunker prices.