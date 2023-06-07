Pensinsula Launches Suez Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company was first told by Egypt's government that it would receive a licence in February 2022. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has launched a physical supply operation in Suez.

The firm plans to offer VLSFO, HSFO and LSMGO to ISO 8217: 2017 specifications, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company was first told by Egypt's government that it would receive a licence in February 2022.

The new operation follows Minerva Bunkering launching physical supply in Egypt last week.

"We want to thank all the authorities and especially the Egyptian Government for this opportunity to operate in the Suez Canal," John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"We have been working closely with them for over a year and a half to ensure that we are in a position to build the local bunker market beyond historical levels.

"Port Said has huge potential for growth, and we feel that our track record and dedication to quality, along with our growing network in the region, will create an attractive proposition."