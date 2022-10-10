SIBCON22: Peninsula Suez Physical Supply Operation to Launch Soon

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Suez canal is a key maritime chokepoint with the potential to take a much larger share of global bunker demand. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is set to launch its new Suez physical supply operation soon.

The launch is imminent, with final arrangements currently being ironed out with the local authorities, a Peninsula representative told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore last week.

The firm plans to supply all marine fuel grades by barge at Suez, sourcing the products from its own operations elsewhere in the region, the source said.

Egypt's government awarded Peninsula, Minerva Bunkering and Coral Energy bunkering services licences in February. Coral Energy is understood to have rescinded its plan for a Suez operation since then.