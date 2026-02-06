Klaipeda Green Hydrogen Bunkering Station Project Enters Testing Phase

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be able to produce 127 mt/year of hydrogen. Image Credit: Klaipeda State Seaport Authority said

Lithuania’s first green hydrogen production and bunkering station at the Port of Klaipeda is moving toward commissioning this year.

Preparations are underway to trial equipment already installed at the site, with construction and installation nearing completion ahead of start-up later this year, Klaipeda State Seaport Authority said in an email statement on Friday.

“Even though winter is in full swing, work on the green hydrogen station at the Port of Klaipėda has not slowed down,” Algis Latak, CEO of the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, said.

“This is a crucial stage of the project, and we are preparing for it very carefully.”

The facility is set to begin operations by mid-year using a polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyser, with an expected output of about 127 mt/year of hydrogen.

Part of the supply will fuel Lithuania’s first hydrogen-powered vessel, now nearing completion.

The vessel will be equipped with two electric motors powered by 2,000 kWh batteries and hydrogen fuel cell systems. Once operational, it will perform waste collection tasks, including stormwater, sewage, sludge and garbage removal.

While hydrogen use in shipping remains at an early stage as technologies continue to develop, projects such as this could help build practical experience and support wider adoption in the sector.

The project is backed by EU funding under NextGenerationEU.