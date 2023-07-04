EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Bunker and Lubricant Trader in Naples
Tuesday July 4, 2023
The role is based in the company's Naples office. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld
Italian trading firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a bunker and lubricant trader in Naples.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an educational background or work experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers
- Market analysis of product prices in the main worldwide ports
- Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers
- Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio
- Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issue of the order to the delivery of the products
