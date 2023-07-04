BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Bunker and Lubricant Trader in Naples

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Naples office. Image Credit: ReSeaWorld

Italian trading firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a bunker and lubricant trader in Naples.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an educational background or work experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers

Market analysis of product prices in the main worldwide ports

Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers

Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio

Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issue of the order to the delivery of the products

