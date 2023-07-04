BUNKER JOBS: ReSeaWorld Seeks Bunker and Lubricant Trader in Naples

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 4, 2023

Italian trading firm ReSeaWorld is seeking to hire a bunker and lubricant trader in Naples.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and an educational background or work experience in shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Daily negotiation with national and international customers and suppliers
  • Market analysis of product prices in the main worldwide ports
  • Daily quotation of the different products requested by customers
  • Expansion of the customer and supplier portfolio
  • Monitoring of the progress of supplies, from the issue of the order to the delivery of the products

