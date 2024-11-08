Egypt: Oil From Stricken Tanker Offloaded at Suez

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship-to-ship transfer Suez. File Image / Pixabay.

An oil tanker damaged in a Houthi-instigated attack has begun to offload its cargo at Suez assuaging concerns that the oil-laden vessel could be a source of potential pollution.

Sounion, which is controlled by Greek shipping interests, was hit in August sparking fears of environmental damage. The crew were taken off the ship which was subsequently boarded by Houthi rebels.

A number of fires started onboard the vessel were brought under control but concerns remained over the ship's structural integrity, according to news provider the Greek City Times.

The crude oil in Sounion's cargo holds is being transferred to another ship in an operation that is expected to last three or four weeks, the report said.