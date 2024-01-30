'Strategic' Supply Agreement for Green Fuels Struck By CMA CGM and Masdar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM: diversified sources of energy. File Image / Pixabay.

A renewable energy company and a global container line have signed a strategic supply partnership. The basis of the agreement, according to green energy concern Masdar, is to look at possible long-term green mariitme fuels offtake contracts between Masdar and CMA CGM's ships.

"The aim of the partnership is to source, supply and deliver green alternative fuels for CMA CGM's dual-fuel vessels, starting in 2025 and following the incremental phase-in of the vessels until 2028," according to a statement on Masdar's webiste.

In addtion, the two firms will "continue to discuss extending their collaboration opportunities, potentially on green hydrogen and ammonia production", the statement said.

Masdar's chief green hydrogen officer, Mohammad Abdelqader El Ramahi, said that the maritime sector is a strategic market for green hydrogen and synthetic fuels.

CMA CGM group executive vice president for assets and operations, Christine Cabau Woehrel, said that the comopany "firmly believes" in diversifying energy sources for its fleet.

CMA CGM is one of the biggest box ship operators in the world. Masdar's shareholders are Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Mubadala Investment Company and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.