Italy's ENI to Join LNG Bunker Market Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a deal to charter Avenir LNG's 7,500 m3 Avenir Aspiration for multiple years upon its delivery in Europe in 2025. File Image / Pixabay

Italian energy producer ENI is set to take on an LNG bunker delivery vessel next year.

The firm has signed a deal to charter Avenir LNG's 7,500 m3 Avenir Aspiration for multiple years upon its delivery in Europe in 2025, Avenir LNG said in a statement on its website last week.

Avenir has concluded four new term charter agreements over the past 12 months across its fleet of five vessels on the water and two under construction.

"We are excited to be working with Eni to support their expansion into the LNG Bunkering market," Jonathan Quinn, managing director of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"This transaction further solidifies Avenir as the trusted partner for modern and efficient small-scale LNG vessels as well as delivering on our strategy to facilitate the growth of LNG as a marine fuel globally.

"We look forward to embarking on this long-term relationship with Eni whom we will serve with the highest safety and operational standards which Avenir has come to be known for."