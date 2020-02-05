UK Firm Launches IMO2020 Testing Kits, Fuel Additives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Star International: testing kits for ships. File image/Pixabay.

Marine services provider Star International has developed a suite of products aimed at the post-IMO2020 shipping sector.

On offer from the UK-based company is a portable XRF fuel sulphur content tester and a Fuelstat contamination testing kit.

In addition, the firm has a range of fuel treatments.

"These marine-specific additives can be used to treat common problems arising from the use of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME)-based fuels, including; contamination, temperature induced coagulation and degradation," the company said in a statement on its website.

IMO2020 compliance is expected to lead to an increase in blended marine fuels which containing FAME. That increase could lead to greater contamination in the bunker fuels used by ship operators, the company added.

From the start of this year, the global shipping fleet must use fuel capped at 0.5% sulfur or have the necessary equipment installed to continue to use high sulfur fuel oil.