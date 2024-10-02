BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Senior EMEA Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is with the firm's internal pricing desk, and can be based at any of the firm's EMEA offices. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a senior trader for the EMEA region.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker sourcing, risk management skills and an understanding of the physical and paper markets.

The role is with the firm's internal pricing desk, and can be based at any of the firm's EMEA offices.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Managing the group's exposure

Increasing the number of structured products sold

Educate the sales traders with regards to derivatives and structured products

Develop marketing material and conduct seminars that help drive the process forward

