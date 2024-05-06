EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Sustainability and Compliance Controller in Denmark
The company is looking for candidates with a background in accounting, auditing or finance, or experience in new fuels, sustainability and compliance. Image Credit: Bunker Holding
Marine fuels group Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a sustainability and compliance controller in Aalborg.
The company is looking for candidates with a background in accounting, auditing or finance, or experience in new fuels, sustainability and compliance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
"You will be functioning as internal controller of compliance-related tasks as well as assisting with design and implementation of new compliance set-ups, especially related to sustainability," the firm said in the advertisement.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Provide specialized support with design and implementation of cross-group control procedures.
- Set-up, management, and day-to-day operation of internal control environment and internal training.
- Controlling of documentation required within existing and new fuels; and
- Participate in internal and external audits.
- Act as internal adviser towards our sales teams within compliance and sustainable fuels.
