Bunker Supplier Hawks Group Adds Three Traders in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires take its Dubai commercial team to six employees and its overall worldwide trading team to 20 traders. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Group has added three new traders to its staff in Dubai.

The new hires take its Dubai commercial team to six employees and its overall worldwide trading team to 20 traders, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Maxim Baev will focus on cargo sourcing and trading and assist with risk management, while Nitin Mohite and Fady Beshara will manage an international portfolio of shipping and trading clients as part of the bunker trading team.

"We have a number of exciting developments planned for the second half of 2025," Hassan Rifau, CEO of Hawks Group, said in the statement.

"Already this year we have added 4 tankers to the fleet including Hawks Liberty, which at 25,000 DWT is our largest products tanker to date, and we will grow our trading team across the network hand-in-hand with the expansion of our physical supply businesses and the tanker fleet."