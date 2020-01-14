Rosneft Launches ULSFO Sales at Russian River Ports

Tuesday January 14, 2020

Russian oil producer Rosneft has started selling its ultra low sulfur fuel oil (ULSFO) blend at Russian river ports, the company said Monday.

Rosneft's marine fuels unit RN-Bunker has made its first sales of the 0.1% sulfur product at the ports of Yeisk, Rostov-on-Don and Azov, it said.

The fuel is made at the inland Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the south-west of the country, and can be sold at ports along the Volga river or delivered by rail elsewhere in Western Russia, Rosneft said.

