Seanergy to Retrofit Capesize for Hydrogen Electric Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bulkers working cargo. File Image / Pixabay.

A Greek shipping firm has signed up to the European Union alternative fuels' initiative Safecraft.

Safecraft aims to demonstrate the safety and viability of sustainable alternative fuels

in seaborne transportation, the shipping company, Seanergy, said.

Under the agreement, a conventionally fuelled capesize vessel from Seanergy's fleet will be retrofitted to use hydrogen as the principal source of electric power.

"This [propulsion] system is also expected to cover a portion of the vessel's propulsion requirements and, therefore, to reduce reliance on conventional fuels," according to Seanergy.

The project runs for four years and is part-funded under the Horizon Europe programme. There are a number of participating firms in the project including Corinth Refineries, Motor Oil (Hellas) and Pherousa Green Technologies.