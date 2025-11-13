TT-Line Signs Bio-LNG Supply Deal with EnviTec Biogas After Trial Bunkering

Trial bunkering of TT-Line’s Peter Pan with bio-LNG from EnviTec Biogas in Travemünde. Image Credit: EnviTec

Lubec-based shipping firm TT-Line has signed a bio-LNG supply deal with biogas firm EnviTec Biogas after completing a trial bunkering.

The company bunkered 40 mt of bio-LNG from EnviTec for its ferry Peter Pan in Travemünde, Germany, EnviTec said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

TT-Line seeks to comply with FuelEU Maritime by using bio-LNG in its fleet.

Its ferries connect the German Baltic Sea ports of Travemünde and Rostock as well as the ports of Świnoujście in Poland and Klaipėda in Lithuania with the southern Swedish transport hubs of Trelleborg.

“We are delighted to be able to supply TT-Line’s Ro-Pax ferries, a combination of passenger and vehicle ships, with our renewable fuel bio-LNG,” Markus Pille, Managing Director of EnviTec Energy, said.

“We have already carried out extensive bio-LNG bunkerings by bunker barge this year and are now pleased to have found, in EnviTec Biogas, a German partner for particularly flexible bunkering by truck,” Torben Nikolay, CFO of TT-Line, said.