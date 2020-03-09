Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda Joins LNG Bunkering Club

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Klaipeda is the latest port to see its first LNG bunkering operation. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The port of Klaipeda in Lithuania saw its first LNG bunkering operation over the weekend, according to terminal operator Klaipedos Nafta.

LNG bunker supplier Cryo Shipping delivered 45 cubic meters of LNG in an ISO container to the cement carrier MV Greenland on Sunday, Klaipedos Nafta said in a statement on its website Monday.

The operation was complicated by a lack of legislation covering LNG bunkering in Lithuania, the company said, but regulations covering this sector are currently under review.

"We believe Klaipeda will be an important LNG bunker port, and CRYO Shipping will support and promote Klaipeda to become a key LNG bunker port in the Baltic," Nicholai Olsen, Director of Cryo Shipping, said in the statement.