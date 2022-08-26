Yard Gives Further Details on Conversion of FPS Maas to Burn Hydrogen Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FPS Maas. Image Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) has provided further deals on the project to convert Future Proof Shipping’s inland vessel FPS Maas to run on hydrogen bunkers.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the ship arrived at the Holland Shipyards Group facility in Werkendam for its retrofit early last week.

"Retrofitting means replacing the internal combustion technology with hydrogen technology, removing both main engine and gearbox, and installing a new modular propulsion system. This will consist of electric motors, hydrogen tanks, a PEM fuel cell system (necessary for converting hydrogen into electricity) and a battery system," the yard explained.

"The compressed hydrogen tanks, the fuel cells and the battery system are separate units that can be removed for maintenance or replacement purposes.

"The hydrogen and fuel cell system will be installed in the cargo space of the vessel, with the hydrogen being placed above the fuel cell system in two 40ft containers (approximately 1000kg at 300 bar).

"The fuel cell system will be triple redundant with 825 kW capacity (to supply propulsion and auxiliary power) and a 504 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack for peak shaving, secondary and bridging power. The system will contain a 750V DC bus bar and an e-motor for propulsion."

FPS has perviously explained to Ship & Bunker that the bunkering operation for the Maas entails swapping out empty hydrogen containers for full ones, rather than refilling the tanks on the ship.

"It is similar to loading and unloading a gas container onto a vessel," the company said.

FPS expects Maas to be in operation using hydrogen bunkers by the end of the year.

As the global marine shipping industry looks to decarbonize its operations, hydrogen is seen as a leading candidate to become a key part of the future marine fuels mix thanks to the fact it is a non-carbon energy source.

With the development and use of hydrogen-powered vessels still at its absolute infancy, projects by first movers such as Future Proof Shipping are being closely watched.