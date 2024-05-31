Antwerp to get Shore Power

Port cranes at Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay.

Shore power is to be installed at the Antwerp-Bruges port in Belgium.

The two fixed power points will be at the Grimaldi-owned Antwerp Euroterminal which services car carriers and container/roll off vessels. The points should be operational by 2026, according to a port authority statement.

Two shore connections with a total capacity of 5 megawatts are primarily for Grimaldi's new ro-ro vessels, the statement said. The cost of the investment and installation falls between €25 million ($27m) and €30 million.

Shore power, which is also referred to as cold ironing for ships, is welcomed by environmentalists and community groups living close to port areas as a way of reducing shipping emissions with additional public health benefits.

It allows a vessel to work cargo using electric power from the quayside rather than from the ship's engine.