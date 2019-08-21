Report: Cruise Sector's Climate Footprint Growing

Cruise: heavy fuel. Image credit/NABU.

Environmental pressure group NABU's annual assessment of the cruise sector's green credentials has found little in the way of improvement.

Although the group acknowledges "air is becoming cleaner", the reliance on diesel engines and heavy fuel oil by cruise ships in operating in Europe means that the sector's overall "climate footprint" is growing.

"All ships are fuelled by fossil fuels producing enormous greenhouse gas emissions," the report said.

In addition to fossil fuel use, the sector has not fully embraced exhaust technology.

"Suppliers flood the market with more giant vessels every year, all operated by fossil fuels," NABU's chief executive, Leif Miller, said.

"That's not keeping up with the times and it is irresponsible. Cruise ships can only have a future if they use zero-emission technologies," he added.

But it did say that a small proportion of the European cruise fleet is improving its environmental performance.

Aida Cruises topped the air pollution rankings with its liquified natural gas-powered ship, Aidanova, whille MSC and Royal Carribean languished at the bottom of the table.

The ranking of cruise lines environmental performance has been expanded to include energy supply and propulsion systems. Listed for the first time as a separate category, this has allowed sailing ships and vessels using cold ironing at port to come to the fore.

NABU, which stands for Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, is based in Berlin. In addition to transport, its activities cover agriculture and climate protection.