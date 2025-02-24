Nolu Energy Expands to Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has hired Marie-Louise Haahr in Copenhagen to help supports its customers across Denmark and Northern Europe. Image Credit: Marie-Louise Haahr / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Nolu Energy is expanding its presence to Copenhagen.

The company has hired Marie-Louise Haahr in Copenhagen to help supports its customers across Denmark and Northern Europe, company owner Kenni Goldenbeck said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Haahr was previously a legal student assistant for C2X in Copenhagen from May 2023 to October of last year.

She had earlier worked as a bunker trader for Dan-Bunkering from 2022 to 2023 and 2018 to 2020, and as a legal student assistant for Hafnia Law Firm from January to September 2022.

"Her expertise will be key in supporting our customers across Denmark and Northern Europe while also playing a vital role in the green transition of shipping," Goldenbeck said.

Contact details for Haahr are as follows:

Email: marie-louise@nolu-energy.com

Mobile: +45 22 39 61 21