Bunker Jobs: Senior Bunker Fuel Traders in London and Europe

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd I am on the lookout for a number of Senior Bunker Fuel Traders for clients with offices in London and Europe.

Successful candidates should have a loyal client lists, have the utmost integrity, as well as long term views to both their next opportunity as well as their careers.



They must also be able to lead by example in terms of the figures they bring in as well as the values they exude. Some management positions are also available.

If you this sounds intriguing, please get in touch. Very high basic salaries, solid platforms with all the support you need, excellent bonus structures and very flexible working conditions await.



Feel free to email me on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or contact me on LinkedIn.