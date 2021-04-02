Bunker Jobs: Senior Bunker Fuel Traders in London and Europe

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Friday April 2, 2021

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd I am on the lookout for a number of  Senior Bunker Fuel Traders for clients with offices in London and Europe.

Successful candidates should have a loyal client lists, have the utmost integrity, as well as long term views to both their next opportunity as well as their careers.

They must also be able to lead by example in terms of the figures they bring in as well as the values they exude. Some management positions are also available.

If you this sounds intriguing, please get in touch. Very high basic salaries, solid platforms with all the support you need, excellent bonus structures and very flexible working conditions await.

Feel free to email me on vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or contact me on LinkedIn.

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

