UK Firm Bulks up Marine Battery Testing Site

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery testing facility. Image Credit / Ricardo

Multi-stack fuel cell technology, where battery power is homed in 40-foot units, is part of a push by UK engineering firm Ricardo to build up its offer to the shipping industry on alternative marine fuels.

Under its Sustainable Hydrogen Powered Shipping project, the company has said that it will apply its hydrogen experience to maritime applications while its hydrogen testing site has been expanded to include the testing of large-scale marine engines.

"We are leading the specification, design, build and test of a 375kW fuel cell module and the design of a 40-foot containerised multi-MW power plant that combined the outputs of several fuel cell modules," the firm's managing director of automotive and industrial, Jason O'Donnell, said.

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative marine fuels of increasing interest to the shipping industry.