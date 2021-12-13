Netherlands Bio-LNG Production Project Wins EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project will involve Attero and Nordsol setting up a 2,400 mt/year bio-LNG plant in Wilp in the Netherlands by 2023. Image Credit: Titan LNG

A bio-LNG production project in the Netherlands that will supply fuel to Titan LNG is set to win €4.3 million in funding from the European Union.

The FirstBio2Shipping project will be one of the first recipients of funding from the EU's Fit for 55 package, Titan said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The project will involve Attero and Nordsol setting up a 2,400 mt/year bio-LNG plant in Wilp in the Netherlands by 2023, with Titan LNG supplying the product to its customers in shipping.

"This project is paramount in implementing our strategy of reaching carbon zero within the coming two decades," Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan LNG, said in the statement.

"Furthermore, it builds upon Titan's previous successful funding application called 'Bio2Bunker' that realizes three additional bio-LNG bunker barges.

"Mature transport, storage, and bunkering infrastructure are not the only benefits of bio-LNG, it is also increasingly recognised as a sustainable option that can be 'dropped in' and blended with LNG at any ratio, with no changes required onboard the vessels."