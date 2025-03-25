PowerCell Wins First Order for Methanol-Powered Fuel Cells

by Ship & Bunker News Team

PowerCell’s fuel cell system M2Power 250. Image Credit: PowerCell Group

Swedish fuel cell manufacturer PowerCell has secured an order worth SEK 150 million ($13.8 million) from an unnamed European shipyard to supply methanol-powered fuel cell systems.

The fuel cell systems will be delivered in 2029, with PowerCell providing engineering services and delivery, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"This order includes a 2 MW installation of the M2Power 250 systems," it said.

The system works by converting methanol into electricity through a combination of a methanol reformer and fuel cells. First, methanol is fed into the reformer, where it undergoes a process called steam reforming to produce hydrogen.

The hydrogen is then used to power the fuel cell where it reacts with oxygen from the air to generate electricity.

The electricity produced from PowerCell's fuel cell system will be used to power the vessel's onboard systems.

While fuel cells offer a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels, their efficiency and scalability are still being developed to meet the demands of larger ships that require higher power output and longer endurance.

"By expanding hydrogen availability through reformed methanol, we significantly increase the addressable market while enhancing the value we create and capture per installation," Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell Group, said.