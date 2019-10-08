Bunker Jobs: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Broker

Liberty Marine Fuels is looking for a Bunker Broker to support the future growth of the company based in Aalborg, Denmark.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Liberty Marine Fuels is an independent global broker in the marine oil industry who believes strongly in trust and transparency.

We aim to provide the very best service to our clients and become their preferred choice by offering a long term experience and transparency in a turbulent and volatile marine oil market.

We are looking to hire an individual who can identify with Liberty Marine Fuels's values which include integrity, high service standards and work ethics.

As Bunker Broker with Liberty Marine Fuels you will join our experienced team which is characterized by proactivity, dedication and passion for the bunker industry. Given the vast experience of the current team, you will have a unique chance to develop your knowledge about bunker broking and thereby your customer portfolio.

Your primary role will be cold canvassing and searching for new clients. Day-to-day brokering focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel on behalf of the company's existing clients will also be a part of your responsibility.

You will be in contact with clients and suppliers all over the world in a business where no days are alike.

AREAS OF FOCUS

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of clients.

Cold canvassing.

Ensure optimal client satisfaction and trust by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice / bunker solutions.

Building own client portfolio

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE – PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

Experience from the shipping/maritime, or bunker/oil industry.

Prior bunker trading/broking experience and/or a good network within the shipping community would be an advantage.

Sales experience with documented results.

The person must be able to cultivate strong relations and have the drive to develop and maintain strong relations within the shipping industry.

Fluent in written/oral English is essential. Other languages would be an advantage.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE – PERSONAL SKILLS

Driven and resilient with a high client focus.

Energetic, trustworthy and highly proactive.

Strong at building personal relations.

Ability to work in team.

Entrepreneurial flair.

Seeing new opportunities and engaging with clients as a motivational part of the job.

WE OFFER

Liberty Marine Fuels offers an exciting job in a global business where you will be a part of smaller but very experienced and ambitious team. We always strive to be the very best in class – also when it comes to the preferred working place for our employees.

Remuneration according to qualifications and performance.

If you see yourself as the ideal candidate and have the desire to help growing Liberty Marine Fuels then please do not hesitate to send your application and CV to bunkers@libertymarinefuels.com att: Jesper Jervild / Rune Pejtersen

Your application must be in English.