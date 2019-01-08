Stonewin Expands Into Commercial Bunkering

Stonewin is using the 2008-built bunker barge MT Hakkasan. Image Credit: Stonewin

Stonewin, a supplier of fuels to defence and security institutions, is branching out into the commercial bunkering business with the launch of a physical bunkering operation in Port Louis, Mauritius.

The new operation is actively supplying bunkers as of January 2, 2019.

Stonewin says it is using the 2008-built, double-huled bunker barge MT Hakkasan to deliver IFO180 and MGO products under its own Bunker Delivery Note(BDN) via a fully controlled supply chain.

"The launch of our Mauritius operation is a significant next step in Stonewin’s successful growth strategy," said Alexander Schaltuper, CEO, Stonewin.

"It enhances our global presence and offers diversification to our business. Allowing us to strengthen existing, and build new relationships with our customers, through providing a first-class bunkering service."