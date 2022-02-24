Turkish-Owned Ship Damaged by Bomb Off Odessa Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulker Yasa Jupiter was hit by a bomb off the coast of Odessa on Thursday afternoon. File Image / Pixabay

A Turkish-owned ship has been damaged by a bomb off the coast of Odessa as the Russian invasion of Ukraine heightens tensions in the Black Sea.

The bulker Yasa Jupiter, flagged to the Marshall Islands and owned by a Turkish firm, was hit by a bomb off the coast of Odessa on Thursday, newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported, citing comments from the Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs.

No-one was hurt in the incident, and the vessel is now under way to Romania, according to the report.

Earlier on Thursday Russia closed the Sea of Azov to commercial shipping, with Russian-flagged tankers reportedly blocking the Kerch Strait between there and the Black Sea.