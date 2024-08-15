BUNKER JOBS: TUI Cruises Seeks Fuel Supply Business Analyst in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in economics or supply-chain management. Image Credit: TUI

Cruise firm TUI Cruises is seeking to hire a fuel supply business analyst in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in economics or supply-chain management, fluent German and English and preferably some experience in purchasing, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Analyze consumption-related key figures and are responsible for internal fuel reporting

Project-related modeling (i.e. 'Emissions Roadmap', responsible for decarbonizing the fleet)

Support the purchase of fuels and regulatory issues (EU-ETS, FuelEU Maritime etc.)

Work closely with the crew on board the ships

Take over data processing in SAP

