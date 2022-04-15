UK Shore Power Project Goes Live

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shore power not at Southampton. Image Credit: Associated British Ports

Associated British Ports says its £9 million ($11.8 million) shore power project has gone live at Port of Southampton.

Solent LEP Chair, Rachael Randall, noted it is "the first major commercial berth and cruise port to use plug in technology in the UK."

The system will be used by AIDA Cruises’ AIDAcosma and Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 at the port’s Horizon Cruise Terminal and Mayflower Cruise Terminal.

Further cruise ships are said to be scheduled for commissioning this month and throughout the year, including Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima.

Shore power allows vessels to turn off their auxiliary engines while at berth, reducing localized pollution with zero emissions attributable to the vessel while plugged in.

Despite facing some criticisms over the years, shore power remains a popular option for ports looking to reduce their emissions footprint as it moves pollution out the port and the environmental impact of the energy consumption becomes a function of how the electricity is generated.