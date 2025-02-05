Corvus Energy to Power World's First Electric Offshore Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corvus Energy plans to deliver the battery systems to Armon Shipyards next year, with the vessel expected to enter service in 2027. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Norwegian firm Corvus Energy has secured orders to supply battery systems for UK-based Bibby Marine's offshore vessel.

The vessel will be equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries capable of delivering up to 25 MWh of power, making it one of the largest kind used in a maritime project, Corvus Energy said in an email statement on Tuesday.

The electric commissioning service operation vessel will be constructed by Spain's Armon Shipyards.

It will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines, allowing it to operate either in fully electric mode or using the engines.

Corvus Energy says this setup will allow the vessel to operate in fully electric mode, with engines used solely for charging.

The design also includes offshore charging capabilities to further enhance its operational efficiency.

"This eCSOV will be the first offshore vessel that can operate fully electric for a full day and will set a new standard for future offshore vessels," Pål Ove Husoy, vice president sales at Corvus Energy, said.

