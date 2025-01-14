Spanish Shipyard Secures Order for Methanol-Electric Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines. Image Credit: Bibby Marine

UK-based maritime firm Bibby Marine has placed an order for one commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) with Spain's Armon Shipyards.

The vessel will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling it to run in fully electric or hybrid mode.

"With the capability to operate solely on battery power for a typical full day of operations, the range of the vessel will allow for passage from field to port and return," Bibby Marine said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Upon delivery, the vessel will be used for offshore wind operations.

"We are excited to launch this vessel, as we understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake," Nigel Quinn, chief executive officer of Bibby Marine, said in the statement.