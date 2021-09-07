BUNKER JOBS: International Supplier Seeks Manager to Expand Greek Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Greece. File Image / Pixabay

A recruitment agency is advertising a role for a manager to expand the Greek office of an international physical bunker supplier.

The unnamed firm is seeking candidates with at least eight years of experience and the ability to manage and expand what is currently a 'relatively small' office, Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

"The successful candidate should ideally have some people management experience, a loyal client list and have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success," Jayanathan said.

"They must be able to lead by example in terms of the figures and have a passion for developing others."

The company will be able to offer a basic salary of at least €100,000 and offer relocation support for candidates currently living outside Greece.

For more information, contact vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .